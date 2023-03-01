February's picket-line outside Robert Smythe Academy . Picture HFM

Harborough’s Robert Smythe Academy is among schools staging a second teacher’s strike today.

It follows nationwide action in February when thousands of schools, including the academy, walked-out amid the ongoing dispute over teachers’ pay.

The school said it intended to limit the disruption to parents as much as possible.

Pupils from Year 11, 12 and 13 are able to attend the school due to upcoming exams, with Year 11 following its usual timetable, while the other years are permitted to study. The school is joining a third strike on March 15 with the same arrangements in place.

Teachers have lost nearly a quarter of pay (23 per cent) since 2010, rising to 27 per cent for support staff. And this year, the average five per cent pay rise for teachers offered by the Government, is some seven per cent behind inflation.

As such, the National Education Union is demanding a pay rise of 12 per cent for its members.

It claims that teachers’ pay has fallen by almost a quarter in real terms since 2010, and that the profession faces a recruitment and retention crisis due to low salaries.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan argues the government has already agreed to provide an extra £2 billion in school funding, ‘which will take real-terms spending on schools to its highest level in history’.