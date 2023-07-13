Harborough school bags gold in award recognising its commitment to sport

Great Bowden Academy pupils with School Games Mark Mascot Spike.

A school in Harborough has been awarded a prestigious accolade for its sporting success.

Great Bowden Academy has bagged a gold in the School Games Mark Award for the current academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust, to reward the commitment to the development of competition across schools and into the community.

Mr Dickinson, Sports Lead, and Mr Kadiri, Sports Coach, were responsible for entering and organising teams to take part in the sporting events this year, which has seen the school’s success

raise from silver to gold this year.

Sports lead Mr Dickinson said the children showed ‘immense levels of skill, determination and perseverance’ and staff ‘could not be prouder of their achievements’.

Head of the school Mrs Blagburn added: “We are really pleased to have achieved the Gold Sportsmark.

“The children have thoroughly enjoyed the sporting events they have taken part in this year, and we hope that they continue to enjoy sport and keeping active in the future.

“Thank you to Mr Dickinson and Mr Kadiri who have led on this achievement, thanks must also go to all of the parents and other staff who have helped transport children to the various events over the past year.”