The results are in...

Celebrations are in the air for a Harborough school after receiving another ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

The result was published following an Ofsted inspection of Bringhurst Primary School, part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), in November.

The achievement echoed the rating of its last inspection in 2017.

The report describes the school’s culture as one of ‘ambition, achievement and respect, where pupils feel safe and happy’.

Other praise includes a positive attitude to learning, an emphasis on reading as the ‘bedrock of the curriculum’, a strong understanding of the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities support system, a well-sequenced curriculum and the ‘high-quality personal development opportunities’ in place.

Interim executive headteacher Sandra Appleby said: “I’m thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the ongoing commitment of everyone at Bringhurst in providing a fantastic educational performance and a positive, nurturing environment, where we encourage every child to build their confidence and achieve their best.”

She added the team was thankful to the hard work of Principal Radha Badhan, pupils, staff, governors and for the support of DRET colleagues for ‘making the achievement a reality’.

Simon Rose, director of primary at the DRET, added: “It’s excellent to see that this report reflects the continued achievements made by everyone at Bringhurst Primary School and the ambition staff have for every pupil, as well as the school’s focus on a safe and respectful environment.

