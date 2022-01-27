Harborough primary school will invest almost £400,000 into building two new classrooms

The new state-of-the-art building will replace an ageing mobile classroom.

A Harborough primary school is to plough almost £400,000 into building two new classrooms.

Staff at Great Bowden Academy on Gunnsbrooke Close are delighted after getting approval to upgrade and expand the village school.

The school, which has about 135 pupils aged from 4-11, is part of the Learn Academies Trust.

The Lubenham-based Trust has secured funding worth £374,000 to carry out the vital improvements at the popular school.

Work is due to begin this spring with the new classrooms at Great Bowden Academy being finished in time for the new school year in September.

The Trust has been given £126,000 Section 106 cash to help bankroll the initiative.

That money is handed over by developers which have built housing projects in Harborough.