Harborough primary school is gearing up to throw a massive party to celebrate its 50th birthday

Ridgeway Primary Academy is preparing to celebrate its 50th birthday

Ridgeway Primary Academy, part of the Learn Academies Trust, is preparing to stage the huge bash on Saturday September 24.

The school will staging a 1970s-themed school fete complete with a trip down memory lane as old school photos, work and anecdotal stories will be on display in the hall.

They opened as Market Harborough North County Primary School in 1972.

Famed for its open plan classrooms, sunken auditorium and pottery kiln, it was built as the Ridgeway part of the town grew quickly.

Sarah Bishop, executive head at Ridgeway, said: “The school will be throwing open its doors and welcoming all pupils, past and present, to a proper school fete.

“We’ll have live bands, a DJ, stalls, games and a BBQ – as well as the opportunity for former pupils to explore the hall display and reminisce of times gone by,” said Sarah.

“We hope to have the first headteacher of the school, Mr Staples, visit us on the day, and would love to see as many Ridgeway pupils of old pop along to say hi.

“The school has seen thousands of pupils pass through its doors since it opened in 1972, many of whom still live in or have connections to Market Harborough.

“So if you have any memories or old pictures of Ridgeway we’d love to see them,” she added.

“Please email them to [email protected]”