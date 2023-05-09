News you can trust since 1854
Harborough district wind farm aims to blow people away with family fun day

Swinford Wind Farm is hosting an event at South Kilworth Village Hall, on May 20, to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Swinford Wind Farm is hosting an event at South Kilworth Village Hall, on Saturday May 20, to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

A fun day in a Harborough village is aiming to blow people away.

Swinford Wind Farm is hosting an event at South Kilworth Village Hall, on Saturday May 20, to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

The free event will include a chance to tour the wind farm, find out more about the turbines and the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep it running.

Circus Smash will be running wind inspired circus skills workshops, with food and other activities also on offer throughout the day – from land zorbing and human skittles to craft activities stalls run by local groups.

Andrew Claridge, from renewable energy company Vattenfall, said: “We’re looking forward to opening the doors of the wind farm to the local community, and celebrating the wind farm’s decade in operation, providing enough electricity to over 16,500 homes annually. As well as tours of the wind farm, we hope that this will be a great celebration and a fun day for all.”

Phil Alcock, from Eight Parishes Community Interest Company who run the project’s community fun, said: “We encourage all local residents to come along and enjoy what will be a fun filled day of activities. While it is a free event, with free food available we do encourage people to register to attend to make sure that we can accommodate everyone safely.”

Visit clearwaterevents.eventscase.com/EN/swinfordwindfarmcelebration to book a spot.

