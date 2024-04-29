Harborough district primary school in top one per cent in the country for reading, writing and maths
St Andrew’s CE Primary School in North Kilworth has been named in the top one per cent in the country for achievements in reading, writing and maths.
The Department of Education gave the school the accolade for the second time in five years, following its recent Key Stage 2 SATS results.
Head of school Claire Rodi said: “We have always prided ourselves on ensuring our pupils receive a strong start in reading, writing and maths, which is then built upon and developed as they move up the school. By the time they reach Key Stage 2 and Year 6, we have full confidence in their abilities and know they are ready for secondary school.
“These results are based not only on the hard work of our staff, who go above and beyond on a daily basis, but also pay homage to the fabulous attitude our pupils have. They are always determined to try their best and work hard. We have had a brilliant cohort in school over the past couple of years and we’re very proud of all of their achievements.”
The school is part of the Learn Academies Trust which includes sister schools Husbands Bosworth CE Primary School, South Kilworth CE Primary School and Lubenham All Saints CE Primary School.
The government website reads: “These tests alongside teacher assessment of English writing and science, are used to measure school performance and to make sure individual pupils have the support that they need as they move into secondary school.”