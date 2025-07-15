Harborough district primary school has turned around its fortunes after latest Ofsted inspection

Pupils at a Harborough district primary school are “happy” and behave “excellently”, inspectors have found.

Billesdon Church of England Primary School has seen its rating go from ‘requires improvement’ – the second lowest mark possible – to ‘good’ – the second highest – following the June visit by education watchdog Ofsted.

Inspectors praised the Gaulby Road setting for its “high expectations” for how pupils should behave and what they can achieve, saying this “begins in early years”. The curriculum is “broad and ambitious”, with staff having “worked hard” to make improvements in the years since its unfavourable 2023 rating.

Ofsted had previously raised concerns that pupils did not experience a “well developed curriculum in some subjects” as some subject leaders were new to the role and have only had limited training – meaning they do not lead “strategically or with confidence”. It added teachers “do not use assessment well in some subjects” which resulted in pupils’ learning not always being moved on.

Following the most recent inspection, however, the watchdog went on to praise teachers, saying they “present new knowledge clearly”, “check pupils’ understanding carefully” and “ask thoughtful questions to promote discussion”. As a result, “pupils gain knowledge securely and produce work of a high quality”.

Improvements are still needed in some subject areas, however. Ofsted said some curriculums are “still quite new” and content is “not delivered as well as it could be”. This includes some learning activities not being “focused sharply enough on what pupils need to learn and remember”.

Despite this, pupils are “happy” at Billesdon and “enjoy coming to school and attend well”. Their behaviour is “excellent”, with “few disruptions to learning”.

Where kids do struggle they “receive excellent individualised support that helps them to improve”. Ofsted added the school “accurately and quickly pupils’ individual needs, including SEND” – special educational needs and disabilities – and because of this pupils, including those with additional needs, “achieve well” in “most subjects”.

Learning also goes beyond core subjects, with inspectors finding Billesdon “provides a wealth of opportunities to develop pupils’ sporting and musical talent”.

Headteacher Lisa Willcocks, who has worked at the school since 2011 and took over as acting head in 2020, retired this week. She said: “I am proud to announce that the school has been judged good in all five areas inspected.

“Ofsted has recognised the high expectations of the school for all pupils, including those with SEND, to achieve well and be successful. The report notes that children are happy to come to school and their behaviour is excellent, staff are proud to work at the school and the Staff and Governors lead the school well. The school and its community are delighted with the outcome.”

Luke Harmer-Mullins, co-chair of governors for the school added: "I’ve seen just how much of an impact Mrs Willcocks has had on our school community. From starting at the school as a recently-qualified teacher through to her outstanding leadership as headteacher – especially during the challenges of the pandemic – Mrs Willcocks has always put the children first.

“Her warmth, integrity, and unwavering commitment have left a lasting legacy to include the fantastic Ofsted results recently announced, and while we’re sad to see her go, we’re incredibly grateful for everything she’s given to our school.”