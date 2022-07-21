Harborough children are being encouraged to become Gadgeteers as part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge​​​​​​​

Children aged between four and 12 in Harborough are being encouraged to become Gadgeteers.

Youngsters are being urged to explore science in a fun way by taking part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

The challenge, run by Leicestershire County Council’s Libraries Service, allows children to collect rewards for reading books.

It’s free to join and runs until Saturday September 10 in local libraries - including Market Harborough’s at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street.

The Reading Agency has worked with the Science Museum Group to create ‘Gadgeteers’.

Children set their own reading targets and collect rewards as they work their way through their chosen books over the summer holidays.

The Summer Reading Challenge aims to encourage children to read whatever makes them happy, including library books, eBooks and eAudiobooks or books from home – and to have fun while they do it.

When a child has read six books and visited a library three times, they will receive a certificate and a unique wooden medal for completing the challenge.

There will be a range of ‘Gadgeteer’ events taking place at libraries across Leicestershire during the Summer Reading Challenge.

Full details of the events are available from local libraries and at: www.leicestershire.gov.uk/leisure-and-community/libraries/books-and-reading/gadgeteers-summer-reading-challenge-2022

Cllr Christine Radford, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for libraries, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge plays a huge role in supporting young children to read for pleasure.

“Over the summer holidays it’s very easy for a child’s reading and development to dip when they are not at school every day following their usual routine.

“Getting involved in the challenge allows children to keep up with reading while taking part in something fun.”

Leicestershire Libraries offer an opportunity to access the huge range of books available, including with the library’s digital reading app and the use of smart libraries for those who cannot attend during staffed hours.

To find out more about the digital library, or download titles for free, visit: www.leicestershire.gov.uk/digitaldownloads