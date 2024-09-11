Hallaton Primary School awarded GOLD for fantastic sports provision

We are delighted to announce that we, Hallaton Primary School, have achieved the School Games GOLD Mark Award for the 2023/24 academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community, and we are delighted to have been recognised for our success. Our sporting achievements this year include:- At least 60 active minutes daily for each pupil - Every child taking part in external sports activities and/or competitions- Established physical literacy course for our young learners- KS2 children trained in sports leadership- Providing a range of sporting after school clubs- A sponsored sport fundraising event with an Olympian swimmer We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible. As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year. A special thanks to:Core Dance & Premier Sports for supporting our school provision with their expertise. We look forward to applying once again in 2025!