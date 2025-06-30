Great Bowden Academy welcomes new disabled parking bay, thanks to local partnerships

Great Bowden Academy is delighted to announce the completion of a brand-new disabled parking bay, generously funded by Davidsons Homes and constructed by DTC Construction.

​​​​​​​​​The new bay has been added to the school’s car park, making excellent use of a previously redundant space near the back door of the building.

This thoughtful addition not only improves accessibility for disabled visitors but also frees up the existing disabled bay for staff parking, helping to ease pressure on neighbouring streets such as Gunnsbrook Close.

The project, valued at £4,500, was fully funded by Davidsons Homes, with the construction expertly carried out by DTC Construction.

This fantastic collaboration stemmed from a conversation with Davidsons Homes, who approached the school with an interest in speaking to pupils about the construction industry—perfectly complementing the school's focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) learning. As part of this initiative, Davidsons Homes will be visiting Great Bowden Academy next week, complete with a digger, to deliver an exciting and interactive session for the children.

James Burnham, Managing Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside DTC Construction and Great Bowden Academy to create this new parking bay for the school. We’re very aware of our responsibilities as a caring housebuilder – and that starts with listening to the needs of local people that live in and around our developments. We’re pleased to have been able to support the school in this way, and excited to follow this up with a visit later this month, bringing STEM learning to life for the children and helping them to get inspired and enthused about the construction industry as a possible future career path.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Davidsons Homes and DTC Construction for their generosity and support,” said Rebecca Blagburn, Headteacher at Great Bowden Academy. “The new parking space is a valuable addition to our school, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the team for their visit next week.”