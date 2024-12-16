Great Bowden Academy welcomes Father Christmas with a magical winter wonderland grotto, thanks to PTA's generosity

Father Christmas gives a gift to Great Bowden Academy pupils

Great Bowden Academy was filled with festive cheer this week as the school played host to a visit from Father Christmas, made possible by the school’s dedicated Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

This year’s Santa’s Grotto event was extra special, with the PTA deciding to offer this beloved occasion completely free of charge to students as a thank you for the ongoing support of the school community.

The school’s library was transformed into a stunning winter wonderland, creating the perfect setting for Father Christmas to meet with each class individually. In a heartwarming tradition, Father Christmas read The Night Before Christmas to the children before handing out a special gift of a book to each pupil. This magical event brought smiles to faces of all the children – and staff, truly capturing the spirit of the season.

"We are incredibly grateful to the PTA for their hard work and generosity in making this event happen,” said Rebecca Blagburn, Head of School at Great Bowden Academy. “The transformation of the library into a winter wonderland and Father Christmas’s personal visit made this a memorable experience for all our children. It’s wonderful to see the community come together in such a meaningful way."

“Whilst the PTA is an important funding engine for the school, we are also aware that at this time of year there are huge financial pressures on families,” said Caroline McCartney, Chair of Great Bowden Academy PTA, “Through parents donating books to the school for the children’s gifts, we were able to put this event on completely free and the most sustainable way. Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time to the school to make this happen.”

In addition to the Grotto, the PTA is running a festive Christmas raffle, with fantastic prizes donated by local businesses. Prizes include vouchers for local businesses such as Bowden Stores, Weltons, Optimum You, Shoulder of Mutton, The Red Lion, and more, as well as Bux Fitness personal training sessions, Snap Fitness gym memberships, cookery lessons, Space NK make-up masterclasses, and so much more. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting the school’s programs and initiatives.

Raffle tickets are available online at: https://bit.ly/4fUGcsy. But be quick, entries need to be in by 17th December 2024.

A heartfelt thank you to all of the PTA volunteers who made this magical event possible. Their continued support helps foster a strong sense of community and ensures that Great Bowden Academy remains a vibrant and inspiring place for students to learn and grow.