Great Bowden Academy PTA launches exciting Christmas raffle to support local education

Great Bowden Academy Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is thrilled to announce the launch of this year’s highly anticipated Christmas Raffle!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over £700 worth of incredible prizes generously donated by local businesses and families, this raffle offers something for everyone while supporting a worthy cause.

Supporting Education and Community

All proceeds from the raffle will be directed towards Great Bowden Academy, with the aim of enriching the school experience for its children, staff, and the wider community. By participating, entrants will not only have the chance to win fantastic prizes but also contribute to vital school initiatives that make a positive impact on students’ lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Bowden Academy PTA Volunteers

"We are absolutely thrilled to launch this year’s Christmas Raffle, which not only brings some festive cheer but also directly supports the children, staff, and wider community of Great Bowden Academy," said Caroline McCartney, Chair of the Great Bowden Academy PTA. "Thanks to the incredible generosity of local businesses and families, we’ve been able to curate a fantastic selection of prizes. Every ticket purchased helps us continue to enrich the school experience for our children. We encourage everyone to join in, spread the word, and make this fundraiser a huge success!"

Incredible Prizes to Be Won

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, this year’s prize pool includes:

£50 Red Lion Voucher

2x Tickets to Lamport Hall & Gardens with Cream Tea

£75 Bowden Stores Voucher

Japanese Cookery Course with Omotenashi Dining

£20 Weltons Voucher

Optimum You £30 Introductory Offer

£20 Shoulder of Mutton Voucher

3 Months Gym Membership at Snap Fitness

2x Tickets to Savoy Cinema Corby

Private Pool Hire at Krystal’s Starfish

3x Personal Training Sessions with Bux Fitness

Family Entry to Rockingham Castle

Space NK Make-Up Masterclass

Family Garden Season Ticket at Kelmarsh

A Duo of Wines

A Term of Drama Lessons

Lanka Kade Wooden Weather Toy

GBA PTA Christmas raffle

The raffle closes on 17th December 2024. It's an online entry via the Raffall platform. Enter by visiting http://bit.ly/4fUGcsy

To comply with UK legal requirements, this is classified as a ‘prize competition,’ and participants will need to correctly answer a competition question as part of their entry.

Let’s come together this festive season to make the Christmas Raffle a resounding success. Thank you for your support, and good luck!