Great Bowden Academy PTA launches exciting Christmas raffle to support local education
With over £700 worth of incredible prizes generously donated by local businesses and families, this raffle offers something for everyone while supporting a worthy cause.
Supporting Education and Community
All proceeds from the raffle will be directed towards Great Bowden Academy, with the aim of enriching the school experience for its children, staff, and the wider community. By participating, entrants will not only have the chance to win fantastic prizes but also contribute to vital school initiatives that make a positive impact on students’ lives.
"We are absolutely thrilled to launch this year’s Christmas Raffle, which not only brings some festive cheer but also directly supports the children, staff, and wider community of Great Bowden Academy," said Caroline McCartney, Chair of the Great Bowden Academy PTA. "Thanks to the incredible generosity of local businesses and families, we’ve been able to curate a fantastic selection of prizes. Every ticket purchased helps us continue to enrich the school experience for our children. We encourage everyone to join in, spread the word, and make this fundraiser a huge success!"
Incredible Prizes to Be Won
Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, this year’s prize pool includes:
- £50 Red Lion Voucher
- 2x Tickets to Lamport Hall & Gardens with Cream Tea
- £75 Bowden Stores Voucher
- Japanese Cookery Course with Omotenashi Dining
- £20 Weltons Voucher
- Optimum You £30 Introductory Offer
- £20 Shoulder of Mutton Voucher
- 3 Months Gym Membership at Snap Fitness
- 2x Tickets to Savoy Cinema Corby
- Private Pool Hire at Krystal’s Starfish
- 3x Personal Training Sessions with Bux Fitness
- Family Entry to Rockingham Castle
- Space NK Make-Up Masterclass
- Family Garden Season Ticket at Kelmarsh
- A Duo of Wines
- A Term of Drama Lessons
- Lanka Kade Wooden Weather Toy
The raffle closes on 17th December 2024. It's an online entry via the Raffall platform. Enter by visiting http://bit.ly/4fUGcsy
To comply with UK legal requirements, this is classified as a ‘prize competition,’ and participants will need to correctly answer a competition question as part of their entry.
Let’s come together this festive season to make the Christmas Raffle a resounding success. Thank you for your support, and good luck!