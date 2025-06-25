Great Bowden Academy invests in new sound and lighting system thanks to PTA support
Headteacher Rebecca Blagburn said:
“This has been a long-awaited improvement to our hall and it will make such a difference to the children’s performances and events. It’s important to us that pupils are given every opportunity to shine, and this new technology will ensure that their experiences are truly enhanced — whether they’re performing on stage or enjoying assemblies.”
The installation was carried out by Leicester Sounds & Lighting and includes state-of-the-art lighting and audio equipment to bring the school's performances and productions firmly into the 21st century.
The entire project has been fully funded by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), led by Chair Caroline McCartney, through its ongoing fundraising efforts.
Rebecca added:
“We’re incredibly fortunate to have such an active and committed PTA. Caroline and her team work tirelessly to raise money for projects just like this — and their efforts make a huge difference to the experience we can offer our pupils. We’re so grateful for everything they do.”
Chair of the PTA, Caroline McCartney, commented:
“We’re delighted to have been able to support the school with this project. It’s always rewarding to see the money we raise go directly towards enhancing the environment and experiences for the children. We can’t wait to see their performances under the new lights!”
The upgrade comes just ahead of the school’s end-of-year production, which pupils and staff are eagerly preparing for. It promises to be a memorable performance — now with even more sparkle and sound!
If you would like to donate to the school hall lights cause, donations are still being accepted at: https://wonderful.org/fundraisers/7QeYW