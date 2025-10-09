Great Bowden Academy achieves the Heritage Schools Award

Great Bowden Academy is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Heritage Schools Award by Historic England, in recognition of the school’s outstanding commitment to embedding local heritage across its curriculum.

The award was formally celebrated on Friday, when Ismail Dale, a representative from Historic England, presented the school with its official plaque.

The Heritage Schools Award recognises and celebrates schools who provide meaningful opportunities for pupils to engage with their local historic environment. By achieving the award, Great Bowden Academy has demonstrated its long-standing commitment to ensuring heritage education is woven into everyday learning, while also supporting teachers with the knowledge, resources, and confidence to bring history to life in the classroom.

Over the past five years, pupils and staff have worked on a wide range of projects which highlight the rich local history of the area. These include learning about Robert Smyth, exploring the history of Foxton Locks, studying the story of the Post Office in Great Bowden, uncovering the history of the school itself, and investigating the Hallaton Treasure. Pupils have also benefitted from partnerships with organisations such as the Great Bowden Historical Society and the University of Leicester, as well as visits to local landmarks including the Old Grammar School.

Headteacher Mrs Rebecca Blagburn said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Heritage Schools Award. This achievement is a tribute to the dedication and creativity of our staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our pupils understand and value the history that surrounds them. Our children have developed a real sense of pride in their community and curiosity about the stories that shape it.”

Head of History Mrs Emily Cave, who presented the case for the award alongside Curriculum Lead Mrs Sarah Walker, added: “This award reflects the hard work and enthusiasm of both staff and pupils. Embedding local heritage into our teaching not only deepens children’s historical understanding, but also connects them more closely with the place they live. It has been wonderful to see how engaged and inspired they have become.”

The Heritage Schools Award marks an important milestone in Great Bowden Academy’s history curriculum journey. It stands as a celebration of the collective efforts of staff, pupils, and partners, and will inspire the school to continue building on its strong foundation of heritage education in the years ahead.