Grandir UK rated by parents as one of the UK’s top nursery groups

Grandir UK has been rated by parents as one of the Top 20 nursery groups in the UK.

It has 88 nurseries in the UK, 4 of which are in Leicester.

The top twenty nursery groups have received an award from the leading nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery group’s reviews from the children’s families.

Parents rated the group on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are 1,629 nursery groups and 14,967 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery. They range in age from three months up to the age of five.

daynurseries.co.uk, which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “The vision and ethos of a nursery group shape the environment of its nurseries and influence a child’s social, emotional and physical development.

Grandir UK has shown that its nurseries are having a huge impact on the wellbeing of children as well as their learning and development.

We would like to congratulate them on being rated by parents as a top nursery group.

It is a real achievement to be recognised for being one of the Top 20 nursery groups by children’s families and carers.”

Caron Moseley-Helbert, Marketing Director at Grandir UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been included in daynurseries.co.uk’s Top 20 Large Nursery Groups for 2025. It’s a reflection of the consistent care, commitment and passion shown by our teams across Grandir UK. We’re especially proud that this recognition comes from the families who experience our nurseries every day. Their feedback means so much to us, and it inspires us to keep raising the bar in early years education and care.”

To see Grandir UK’s reviews go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchgroup/56151035CHIA#reviews

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025