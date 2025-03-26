Free Dino visit up for grabs for Leicestershire schools

Let’s roar!

A unique and free interactive dinosaur experience is available for Leicestershire primary schools through an exciting county-wide competition hosted by Giant Journeys.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local schools now have the chance to meet Reggie, a five-metre-long animatronic T-Rex, in a thrilling educational session aimed at bringing science and history to life. This unforgettable opportunity is being offered by Giant Journeys, a company founded in September 2024 by Darren Smith, whose mission is to revolutionize how children engage with learning through immersive experiences.

Darren, a passionate advocate for creative education, has once again opened a public vote on social media, inviting Leicestershire schools to enter and give their pupils a chance to meet Reggie – completely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “Meet Reggie” contest has already been a roaring success in neighbouring counties such as Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire, where more than 18,000 votes were cast.

Reggie meeting students

Darren said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible response to this competition so far, and we’re thrilled to now offer the same exciting opportunity to schools in Leicestershire. Our goal is to create more interactive, inspiring learning environments that engage children and spark their curiosity.

“The use of cutting-edge technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) allows us to make learning more dynamic and enjoyable, giving children an unforgettable adventure that blends education with excitement.

“We’d love to see as many schools as possible take part – so don’t miss out on the chance to bring Reggie to your school!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting is open now and will close on Friday 4 April, with the winning school announced shortly after.

To enter and vote for your school, visit: https://bit.ly/vote4reggie

For more information about Giant Journeys, visit : www.giantjourneys.co.uk

​