Foxton Primary School - The Funniest School in Leicestershire!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They were crowned at the final of this year’s Loving Laughing showcase. The annual competition, which is organised by Chris Butler of Big Difference Company and is part of the UK Kids Comedy Festival, involves schools from across the county and the city.

The Year 5 and 6 children from Foxton worked with comedian and poet Rob Gee to plan and prepare their sketches back in the autumn. They then rehearsed, revised and rehearsed some more to ensure their sketches were as funny as they could be. Having made it through the semi-final stage in January, the children were determined to go one better by winning the final … and so they did!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Performing not only for the other finalist schools and a panel of judges, the children were also filmed and interviewed for Sky Kids programme FYI! and BBC Radio Leicester - they have really got a taste for show business.