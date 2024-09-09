Foxton Primary School joins Symphony Learning Trust

We are delighted to announce that Foxton Primary School has successfully transitioned to academy status and officially joined the Symphony Learning Trust. This significant step aligns with our ongoing mission to provide outstanding education while maintaining the unique identity that makes our school a beloved choice for parents.

Located on the outskirts of Market Harborough and surrounded by picturesque countryside, Foxton Primary is committed to equipping every child with the knowledge, skills and empathy needed to make a meaningful impact on society. Our school’s motto, “Rise to the Challenge,” reflects our dedication to fostering confident, resilient and socially conscious individuals.

The decision to convert to academy status and join Symphony Learning Trust was made after careful consideration and extensive consultation with our school community. We understand that academisation can be a sensitive topic, particularly in areas where there is concern about its impact on local schools. Throughout this process, our priority has been to ensure that the unique identity, values and ethos of Foxton Primary School remain at the heart of everything we do which aligns with the values and vision of our chosen trust.

Maintaining Our Unique Identity While Embracing New Opportunities

Pupils enjoying an outdoor lesson exploring nature and life cycles at Foxton Primary School.

Joining Symphony Learning Trust offers Foxton Primary an invaluable opportunity to connect with a broader network of schools and educational experts, fostering collaboration that will enhance the learning experiences we provide. Our partnership is about building on our existing strengths, such as our vibrant outdoor learning environment, which includes a nature area, forest school and expansive field. These spaces are integral to our curriculum, supporting holistic development and fostering a deep appreciation for the natural world.

We are particularly proud of our innovative 'badger cam,' which captures evening wildlife footage and offers students a unique opportunity to learn about nocturnal animals. This initiative sparks curiosity and strengthens the children’s connection to their environment in an engaging and memorable way.

While we are now part of a larger family of schools, Foxton Primary School will retain its autonomy in key areas. Our curriculum, values, vision and the traditions that make our school special and such a popular choice for parents will continue to thrive, unchanged. This partnership is designed to enhance what we already do well and ensure that we continue delivering an outstanding education for years to come.

In addition to these educational benefits, our partnership with Symphony will enable us to streamline administrative functions, achieve cost savings and reinvest in resources and technology that directly benefit our pupils.

A Bright Future for Foxton Primary School

We are excited about this new chapter in Foxton's history and remain committed to working closely with our parents, staff and the entire community to ensure that our school continues to be a place where every child can ‘rise to the challenge’.