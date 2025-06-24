Football star Bukayo Saka sends letter to Great Bowden Academy Pupil

Cal’i Ahmet-Ellis, Great Bowden Academy pupil with his signed photo of Bukayo Saka and Arsenal team.

Great Bowden Academy is celebrating a truly unforgettable moment after one of its Year 3 pupils received a personal letter and signed photo from England and Arsenal footballer, Bukayo Saka.

The heartwarming exchange began earlier this year when the football-loving Cal’i decided to send an Easter card to his sporting hero, with a little support from the Admin Assistant Mrs Wilson. His thoughtful message was filled with kind wishes — and, to Cal’i and the school's delight, it didn’t go unnoticed.

Last week, 8 year old Cal’i received a reply from Saka himself, complete with a letter and a signed photo of himself and team photo of Arsenal FC. The surprise left him “absolutely over the moon” and has quickly become the talk of the classroom.

“I was really surprised and happy to get the letter from Saka”, said Cal’i Ahmet-Ellis, Great Bowden Academy pupil.

“This has been such a special and inspiring moment,” said Headteacher Mrs Blagburn. “Our student was so proud, and it’s now encouraged others in the class to write to their own heroes. It’s lovely to see the excitement and positivity this has sparked.”

The school says the letter from Saka is now being proudly displayed, and it hopes this moment will inspire more pupils to dream big — both on and off the pitch.