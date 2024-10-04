Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first-ever pupils of a new school in Market Harborough helped to open it today (Friday).

A ribbon cutting ceremony and an open afternoon for the community took place at Wellington Place Primary School in Market Harborough on Friday October 4.

Built on the new William Davis Airfield Farm housing development, the school has capacity for up to 210 pupils.

Head teacher Cressida Knox said: “It was a very special day for our children, our local community, our staff and the Discovery Trust.

The first-ever pupils of help open Wellington Place Primary School in Market Harborough.

“We have worked so hard over the last few months to create a happy and vibrant school environment for our children to thrive in. I'm filled with pride to hear our current children speak so enthusiastically about their school.

“We strive to be the happiest school in Leicestershire and encourage you to visit us and see for yourself! We have clearly started something special here at Wellington Place Primary School.”

Reeva, age 5 in Foundation class said: “I love my new school. I love my teacher Miss Harland and did you know we are the first class here? So we will always be the oldest.”

Run by the Discovery Schools Trust and built by Willmott Dixon on behalf of Leicestershire County Council, Wellington Place is the county’s second ‘net zero in operation’ school.

It includes teaching spaces for pupils with special educational needs, a Ped Tech classroom, a multi-use play area, nature areas and parking and drop-off spaces.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, county council cabinet member for children and families, said: “It is lovely to see the first-ever pupils helping to make a bit of history. It’s a wonderful space and we wish the very best to everyone who will work and learn here over the years.

“Wellington Place Primary is an example of our work to provide new and innovative schools in areas where they are needed."

A phased opening of the school means it currently has 16 pupils but this will grow year-on-year.

The school was built with section 106 funding from developers William Davis and Taylor Wimpey and money from the Government’s Basic Need Funding for schools.