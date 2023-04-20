Fantastic new play equipment and obstacle course installed and opened at Harborough school

Teddington, the school’s mascot, dropped by to inspect the work at Market Harborough C of E Academy

Fantastic new play equipment and obstacle course has been installed at a Harborough school.

And children at Market Harborough C of E Academy are celebrating this week after new equipment was opened in their playground in Fairfield Road.

Earlier this term, Teddington, the school’s mascot, dropped by to inspect the work, which had been paid for by Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity, as well as donations from parents via the Parent, Teachers and Friends Association.

On seeing the new trail, complete with balance walks, rope bridges, wobble boards and a swing traverse, he and the children were delighted, giving it a massive thumbs up!

Speaking of the installation, Emma Tayler, head teacher at Market Harborough C of E Academy said the new play equipment has brought big smiles to the the pupils' faces.

She added: “We are so thankful to Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity and our PTFA for making this happen.

"The children have really missed having equipment to play on, especially those children who prefer independent play or small group activities to other games like football or tag.

"When the pupils saw it being installed, the smiles on their faces and buzz around the playground was just brilliant.