Families invited to find out more about SEND support at Lutterworth roadshow tomorrow (Wednesday)
The free event – the first in a series – is being held in Lutterworth tomorrow (Wednesday February 12), from 10am-1pm at The Wycliffe Rooms.
Around 30 different organisations are expected to attend the roadshow, organised by Leicestershire County Council.
The event will provide information on autism and education, work skills, sports opportunities, the Specialist Teaching Service and Family Hubs.
Councillor Deborah Taylor, lead member for children and families, said: “The local offer roadshows are a brilliant way for families of children and
young people with SEND to find out about available support across Leicestershire and discuss with
professionals and representatives from organisations about how they can help.
“We’ve had some great feedback from people who have attended previous roadshows who told us they are friendly, informative and cater for all
age ranges.”
Further information about SEND events can be found at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/local-offer.