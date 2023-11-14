Families invited to enjoy a lesson in the woods at a Market Harborough school

Families enjoy a picnic.

A Forest School Open Day was held at St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Market Harborough.

Families were invited to enjoy the woodland environment where children enjoy an outdoor learning programme of activities, which aim to encourage them to achieve, take risks and to develop their confidence and self-esteem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The surrounds also help children to learn about biodiversity, sustainability and nature. The youngsters are taught to respect natural environments and to think about how they can help look after the world around them.

Alison Amphlett Forest School teacher with Maeva Towl and Abby Towl during the Forest School open day. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Headteacher Bernadette Dabbs said: "We are thrilled to have developed this area for our children. It provides an important opportunity to expand their knowledge and experience in this key area of our curriculum. We have exciting plans to develop the area further. Please contact us at our school if you would like to know more."