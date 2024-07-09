Environment is at the heart of imaginative new children's book by Harborough author
Stephanie Mitchell, whose pen name is Jane Marriner, has launched her new book ‘Freight Fright’.
The story follows a group of animal friends who join forces to save their homes from destructive plans to run freight trains through Farmer Fred’s field.
Together, the friends come up with comical and imaginary ways to thwart plans by the so-called ‘Ought-to-Know-Better City People’, which would cause noise and pollution, and the loss of habitat and homes.
Stephanie said: “I am inspired to combine stories with my stylised illustrations to emphasise children's awareness of climate change, conservation and environmental issues, about which, children increasingly want to help.”
The writer, a former primary school teacher, has six books on the market including ‘Whither Wander Wood’, which similarly involves animals battling to save their woodland home.
Freight Fright is available to order through Pegasus publishers, Bookshop UK, and WHSmith.