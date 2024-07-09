Eligible Leicestershire families to benefit from free holiday clubs once again this summer

Eligible children can enjoy a number of activities. Photo: Shraga Kopstein/ Unsplash

Free holiday clubs are being launched this summer for children and young people in Leicestershire.

Families, whose children are eligible for free school meals, can sign up now for sessions which include activities such as arts and crafts, sports, dance, games and music, alongside a nutritious meal.

The programme is run by Leicestershire County Council along with Active Together as part of the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, county council lead member for children and families, said: “We’re pleased to see HAF sessions return. They enable children to make new friends within their local communities and try out new activities.

“This summer we have more than 30 organisations running sessions across Leicestershire so I would encourage any parents with eligible children to have a look at the range of activities available and sign up.”

Geoff Maltby, Strategic Lead at Active Together, Active Together added: “We want to ensure that as many eligible children and young people as possible access this opportunity to be active and receive a free healthy meal as part of their summer holiday activity session.”

HAF providers include local schools, voluntary and community organisations and childcare providers. HAF junior gym and swim memberships are also available for 11 – 16s at leisure centres across the county.

Eligible parents and carers, who should have received an e-voucher, can visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/HAF or www.active-together.org/holidays-together to view the activities and book a place during the summer break.