Discover exceptional Early Years care in Leicestershire – join us this May for our inspiring nursery open days
Come along on May 9 and 10 and step inside our vibrant nursery environments, where every child’s potential is nurtured, and every family is welcomed with open arms.
At Grandir UK, we’ve been trusted by families for over 25 years to deliver outstanding childcare and education. Our nurseries are deeply rooted in their communities and led by passionate local teams, all backed by the knowledge and expertise of a national network.
What to expect on the day
From the moment you arrive, our friendly teams will be on hand to guide you through the nursery and answer any questions you may have. Here’s what you can look forward to:
- Fun and engaging activities for children to enjoy on the day!
- A guided tour of our warm and welcoming nursery spaces
- A closer look at our tailored educational programmes that support every stage of development
- Insights into our healthy, seasonal menus designed to fuel growing minds
- The chance to explore our inspiring indoor and outdoor learning environments
- An introduction to how we promote confidence, independence, and emotional well-being
Why choose one of our nurseries?
Each of our nurseries has its own unique personality, shaped by the people and communities around them. But they all share a common goal: to create a nurturing, stimulating environment where children feel safe, supported, and inspired every day. It’s the best of both worlds – local care with the security and backing of a trusted national name in Early Years education.
Open Day Details in Leicestershire:
- Kirby Muxloe Day Nursery and Preschool
- Open Day: Friday 9 May, 4pm – 7pm
- Address: 45 Barwell Road, Kirby Muxloe, Leicester, LE9 2AA
- Little Acorns Day Nursery and Preschool Stoneygate
- Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm
- Address: 382 London Road, Stoneygate, Leicester, LE2 2PN
- Little Explorers Day Nursery and Preschool Knighton
- Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm
- Address: 205 Knighton Road, Knighton, Leicester, LE2 3TT
- Melton Mowbray Day Nursery and Preschool
- Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm
- Address: 34 Dalby Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicester, LE13 0BH
- The Laurels Day Nursery and Preschool Queniborough
- Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm
- Address: 1514 Melton Road, Queniborough, Leicester, LE7 3FN
- The Old Barn Day Nursery and Preschool Narborough
- Open Day: Saturday, 10th May, 9am – 1pm
- Address: Copt Oak Court, Narborough, Leicester, LE19 3WY
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Market Harborough
- Open Day Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm
- Address: Bowden Business Village, Harborough Road, Market Harborough, LE16 7SA
- Whitwick Day Nursery and Preschool Coalville
- Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm
- Address: Market Place, Whitwick, Coalville, LE67 5DT
Spaces are limited to ensure a warm, personalised experience for every family. Don’t miss out – book your place today!
Book a visit: grandiruk.com/events/nursery-open-days
We can’t wait to welcome you and show you how our nurseries create a nurturing foundation where children can learn, grow, and thrive.