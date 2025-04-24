Discover exceptional Early Years care in Leicestershire – join us this May for our inspiring nursery open days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families across Leicestershire are warmly invited to experience the joy and discovery of Early Years education at a selection of Grandir UK nurseries this May. Whether you're just starting to consider childcare or ready to find the perfect nursery, our Open Days offer the ideal opportunity to explore what makes our settings truly special.

Come along on May 9 and 10 and step inside our vibrant nursery environments, where every child’s potential is nurtured, and every family is welcomed with open arms.

At Grandir UK, we’ve been trusted by families for over 25 years to deliver outstanding childcare and education. Our nurseries are deeply rooted in their communities and led by passionate local teams, all backed by the knowledge and expertise of a national network.

What to expect on the day

May Open Day 2025 Graphic

From the moment you arrive, our friendly teams will be on hand to guide you through the nursery and answer any questions you may have. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Fun and engaging activities for children to enjoy on the day!

A guided tour of our warm and welcoming nursery spaces

A closer look at our tailored educational programmes that support every stage of development

Insights into our healthy, seasonal menus designed to fuel growing minds

The chance to explore our inspiring indoor and outdoor learning environments

An introduction to how we promote confidence, independence, and emotional well-being

Why choose one of our nurseries?

Each of our nurseries has its own unique personality, shaped by the people and communities around them. But they all share a common goal: to create a nurturing, stimulating environment where children feel safe, supported, and inspired every day. It’s the best of both worlds – local care with the security and backing of a trusted national name in Early Years education.

Open Day Details in Leicestershire:

Kirby Muxloe Day Nursery and Preschool

Open Day: Friday 9 May, 4pm – 7pm

Address: 45 Barwell Road, Kirby Muxloe, Leicester, LE9 2AA

Little Acorns Day Nursery and Preschool Stoneygate

Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm

Address: 382 London Road, Stoneygate, Leicester, LE2 2PN

Little Explorers Day Nursery and Preschool Knighton

Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm

Address: 205 Knighton Road, Knighton, Leicester, LE2 3TT

Melton Mowbray Day Nursery and Preschool

Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm

Address: 34 Dalby Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicester, LE13 0BH

The Laurels Day Nursery and Preschool Queniborough

Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm

Address: 1514 Melton Road, Queniborough, Leicester, LE7 3FN

The Old Barn Day Nursery and Preschool Narborough

Open Day: Saturday, 10th May, 9am – 1pm

Address: Copt Oak Court, Narborough, Leicester, LE19 3WY

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Market Harborough

Open Day Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm

Address: Bowden Business Village, Harborough Road, Market Harborough, LE16 7SA

Whitwick Day Nursery and Preschool Coalville

Open Day: Saturday 10 May, 9am – 1pm

Address: Market Place, Whitwick, Coalville, LE67 5DT

Spaces are limited to ensure a warm, personalised experience for every family. Don’t miss out – book your place today!

Book a visit: grandiruk.com/events/nursery-open-days

We can’t wait to welcome you and show you how our nurseries create a nurturing foundation where children can learn, grow, and thrive.