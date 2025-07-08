Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire opens Meadowdale’s new Woodland Building

Cutting the ribbon of the new Woodland Building

Meadowdale Primary School is finishing the school year with a ‘bang’ after the Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mr Robert Nixon, officially opened its new Woodland Building.

The single-story building, which was designed by architects YMD Boon and is home to the school’s Key Stage 1 children (Year 1 and 2), now features four classrooms, an intervention space, toilets and has its own playground. It also has a sedum roof; helping to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and teach the children about green buildings and eco-initiatives.

Speaking of the new building, Liz Martin, Head Teacher at Meadowdale said, “We are so thrilled with The Woodland Building. It was 10 years in the making, with lots of hoops to jump through; but we couldn’t be prouder of what has been achieved. Just 12 months ago we had a lovely drawing and the old mobiles were still in situ. But thanks to the incredible hard work of our contractors, architects and the flexibility of our staff and pupils, we have this gorgeous new building which will serve our pupils for decades to come, enabling them to grow and thrive as they should.”

Alongside the VIP guest, who represents the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire and so King Charles and the Royal Family, the school welcomed its neighbours from Elizabeth Place, its school governors and Trust colleagues, its local families, YMD Boon and contractors, Beightons Construction and Ideal Building Systems, all to share in the moment.

The Woodland Building

Continuing Liz said, “It was so lovely to see everyone together, celebrating how much we had achieved. We'd also like to say a very big thank you to our wonderful choir, who sang so beautifully and to Meadowdale School Association for the glorious decorations.”

The final stage of the redevelopment will see a new woodland Forest School planted around the building come winter 2025. This will connect the children even further to nature, allowing them quick access to outdoor learning and forest school opportunities.

For further information on the school and to make enquiries about school places for September 2026, please email [email protected] or visit www.meadowdale.info