Dancing in the playground

SHOOP Silent Disco embarked on a mission to create a positive and uplifting experience through a series of free and inclusive silent discos. The events were held at local schools, aimed to promote mental wellbeing among children and encourage self-expression.

The playground takeover was an invitation to let go and revel in the joy of music and movement before school. A space for moments of expression, not direction. At time to come together and feel connected through a shared experience. For children to be able to express themselves alongside their teachers, parents, and carers was both a magical and valuable moment.

We don’t think it should be bonkers to dance in the playground before school. We think its important.

We received overwhelmingly positive responses from the children, teachers, and parents alike.

From the teachers….

“Best way to start the day’

‘That felt so good’

From the children….

“Please say you will come back so we can do this again"

“I wish school was always like this everyday”

From the parents….

“I really thought I would not be joining it but I did and oh my goodness I loved it”

“I felt so happy and free whilst dancing”