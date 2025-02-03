College community celebrates remarkable year of success

The fantastic achievements, “resolve and resilience” of students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have been celebrated at a magnificent annual awards and graduation ceremony in Leicester.

The event recognised students and apprentices who completed qualifications from foundation to degree level across the college’s seven campuses over the previous academic year, in the stunning surroundings of the Athena, Leicester. With the Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mr Priyesh Patel MBE, and the Mayors of Hinckley and Bosworth, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Oadby and Wigston and North Warwickshire, in attendance.

In an inspirational keynote address, Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, highlighted the determination and personal resilience the students had shown to overcome challenges and barriers to gain their skills and qualifications.

Marion said: “I am truly delighted to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the whole college community which is a testament to the resolve and resilience they show and their ability to overcome challenges.

NWSLC students receive awards

“At NWSLC our purpose is simple yet transformative – to deliver ‘success through learning’, but success goes beyond what is measured on paper. Seeing the pride and delight on the faces of our award winners, hearing the testimonials read by their tutors, and listening to the comments of parents, partners, friends and families reminds you of why we do the job we do, and the role NWSLC plays in transforming lives.

“Our students join us with unique goals and aspirations, and every one of them has been successful in achieving success – whether through qualifications from our extensive range of over 1,000 courses or through the invaluable skills and self-confidence gained along the way.

“Our passionate and committed staff have worked tirelessly to support our students and apprentices, helping them to thrive and succeed. We were also delighted to celebrate the achievements of five colleagues who achieved higher education fellowship status with Coventry University and several others gaining new qualifications.”

The event celebrated a fantastic year of success for the college at WorldSkills UK, where students clinched 17 medals including 11 golds. NWSLC was the leading UK college in the Foundation Skills category and secured a spot in the top 10 of the overall medal table.

NWSLC Celebration of Achievement 2025

Students collecting STAR awards on the night included

· Apprentice of the Year Reece Carter who is now working full-time as an electrician and is mentoring and supporting other apprentices as part of his role.

· Construction student Stephanie Norman who overcame significant challenges with the help of her tutors to blossom as a confident young adult with a talent for carpentry.

· Higher education student Libby Gray who is an inspiration to others for her determination to achieve success while studying BTEC HNC theatrical make-up.

Professor Ray Linforth OBE, chair of NWSLC’s governing body, was on hand to present winners with their awards and said: “Events like this are truly the highlight of the academic year, and it is an honour to share in the pride and joy felt by tutors, families, friends, and – most importantly – the students.”

NWSLC was officially rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following a recent Ofsted inspection.

For more information about NWSLC’s courses and success stories, visit the website.