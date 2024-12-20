Christmas arrives at Meadowdale as ‘Big Build’ team start work!

Christmas has well and truly arrived at Meadowdale Primary School this week, as the groundworkers moved on site to start the school’s Big Build project, to create a brand-new Key Stage 1 classroom block.

The school, which is home to nearly 400 children aged 4-11, was given the go-ahead to replace its old and out-dated mobile classrooms at the beginning of term, and now thanks to the hard work of the architects, premises team and staff, the builders have started clearing the site and laying the groundworks.

Commenting on the arrival of the team, Liz Martin, Headteacher at Meadowdale said, “We have wanted to replace our mobile classrooms for as long as we can remember, so its feels like Christmas has come early with the arrival of the team from Ideal Building Systems. The children have been so excited all week, watching the security fencing go up and the diggers moving soil. We have been told the project should be completed by May 2025 but the children will be able to enjoy their new classrooms from the start of the summer term.”

The single-story design, which has been drawn up by architects YMD Boon, will feature four classrooms, an intervention space, toilets and have its own playground, as well as a sedum roof; helping to remove CO2 from the atmosphere whilst also teaching the children about green buildings and eco-initiatives.

Continuing Liz said, “We are a school with big plans for the future and seeing our children enjoying state of the art classrooms and equipment, providing them with the best spaces possible to learn in, is central to our ambitions. We know this building will deliver a calm and conducive learning environment, meaning our pupils will continue to thrive and achieve the success they deserve.

“As part of the building works, our lovely Forest School is being relocated to the other side of school. We’re not only excited for the Big Build, but also the opportunity this relocation brings, as our children will be able to help us design the new Forest School, plant it up alongside our friends from Harborough Woodland and enjoy discovering it all over again, over the coming months and years.”

For further information on the school including school tours and how to apply for a place at this academically strong school that nurtures and cares for its children, please visit www.meadowdale.info