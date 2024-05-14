Children draw welcome cards for residents of new homes in Desborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children in Desborough have designed cards to welcome people who move into Bellway’s Weavers Fields development in the town.

Bellway – who are building 350 homes within the new neighbourhood off Stoke Road, where the first properties are now occupied – held a competition for youngsters at Oak Tree Out of School Club in Desborough to draw pictures for cards to give to customers to celebrate them moving in.

The homebuilder chose three winners: Olivia, aged 10, and nine-year-olds Poppy, and Maeva. They each received a £25 book voucher and another £25 book voucher was given to the group as a whole.

Amy Hughes, Sales Manager for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “The children at the Oak Tree Out of School Club did a great job of designing pictures to welcome our new residents to their homes at Weavers Fields. Their designs are so colourful and cheerful.

Oak Tree After School Club co-owner Louisa Panter, with Bellway Sales Manager Amy Hughes

“We think our customers moving into their new homes will appreciate receiving one of these charming cards drawn by children from the local community.

“The first completions on a new development are an important moment in the life of a new scheme. It’s when the place truly starts coming to life and becoming the thriving neighbourhood that we planned.

“We would like to thank the club for helping us to make our new residents feel welcome.”

Louisa from Oak Tree Out of School Club, said: "The children were excited to take part in designing these cards and to be a part of welcoming people to their home town of Desborough."