Cause for jubilation as LGS students celebrate their A-level results!

Our A level students have again achieved outstanding results, with the second-highest performance on record (outside the 2020-22 pandemic years): A* grades 29%; A*/A grades 60% and A*-B grades 86%. They leave us very well equipped to embark on exciting adventures, whether via university, apprenticeship or gap year. Not only have they developed a love of learning, but they also have the natural self-belief and interpersonal skills to succeed in a technological world and to lead fulfilling and generous lives.

48 of the 123-strong cohort achieved at least three grades at A* or A, with 16 gaining three or more A* grades. Samuel Li, an accomplished violinist, crowns his four A* grades with an A* in the Extended Project Qualification and heads to Imperial College, London, to study Mathematics and Computer Science. Heads of School, Nandini Waghela and Gabriel Smith, share seven A*/A grades between them; they have not only been inspiring and caring role models, but they have also played a full part in the musical, dramatic and sporting sides of school life. Gabriel’s clean sweep of top grades earns him a place to study Classics at Cambridge, while Lily Porteous, another top performer, is Oxford-bound to study Chemistry, having also been ranked within the top 27 of 16,300 candidates in the Chemistry Olympiad earlier this year. Charlotte Sadler, meanwhile, was the highest performer nationally in A level Classical Civilisation and can look forward to studying English Literature at Durham. Leicestershire cricketer Vashin Kaushik’s top grades earn him a place at UCL to study Statistics, Economics and Finance.

This is but a sample of the many success stories for our multi-talented students, while any who narrowly missed out on their offers have today been supported with new applications through UCAS Clearing.

Headmaster John Watson said: “This year’s A-level cohort were in Year 7 when I joined the school as Headmaster, and it has been a joy and a privilege to watch them develop into such fine human beings, with so much to give to the communities in which they will live. I congratulate them most warmly on their achievements in so many aspects of school life and am very grateful to all our staff for the inspiration and individual guidance which they have offered. It is always a great team effort, and I also thank our parents for their support as partners in their children’s education! We send our very best wishes to all candidates nationally as they plan their next steps. As I retire as Principal after a very rewarding tenure, I have every confidence that our schools will continue to go from strength to strength under the leadership of Dr Graham Purves.”

Leicester Grammar School is a high performing and happy school community, where pupils thrive on a distinctive balance of academic ambition and a well-rounded and caring education. Our Sixth Form has unsurprisingly proved very popular for September 2025 entry, but there may still be places available for certain subjects. Any interested potential students should consult our Admissions page on the website Leicester Grammar School - Sixth Form or contact the school without delay.