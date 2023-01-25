An open evening on Friday is being held for those interested in joining the cadets.

The town’s Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets are making way for more shipmates in celebration of their 10 year anniversary in Harborough.

The clubs, which recently relocated to Welland Park Academy, are calling on any would-be cadets to join their meet-ups, competitions and activities.

Advertisement

Sea Cadets are aged 12 to 18 and meet on Friday from 7pm to 9.30pm, as well as for activities on or off water, occasional weekends and week-long camps.

Royal Marine Cadets are aged 13 to18 and meet on Tuesday evenings for physical and specialist training. And on Fridays they meet for their pool-based paddle activities with the Sea Cadets.

Commanding officer Lt Shane Daly said: “Our young members can take part in all kinds of training and competitions from paddlesport, sailing, rowing to football and ceremonial drill, plus they get to learn many adventurous and nautical activities.

“Not only is it good fun, but the new skills will give them a good head start in life and boost their confidence. In school, you will certainly see a positive difference to those who join and fully engage in the Cadets.”

Advertisement

Among the skills taught are first aid, navigation and engineering, as well as social action and water sports. Courses and training are also offered including in STEM, leadership skills and the Duke of Edinburgh award.

An open evening is taking place on Friday (January 27th) at 7.15pm at Welland Park Academy. Visit https://www.sea-cadets.org/marketharborough/get-in-touch to book a place.

Advertisement