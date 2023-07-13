The tasting panel.

Pupils in Harborough have designed an eye-catching sandwich to be included on the menu of a local deli.

Great Bowden Academy pupils, from years three to six, went head-to-head as part of a Design and Technology project, to come up with a menu-worthy sarnie to sell in Weltons Deli.

The team attended the school to announce the winning sandwich – a chicken and feta combo with lettuce, tomato and pickled veg.

The winning entry.

The Great Bowden Academy sandwich is currently on the menu until Friday July 14.

Deli owner Jon Ferrell said: “We had great fun last week reviewing and judging the dozens of fantastic entries from students in Years three to six.

“Students created sandwich designs with all sorts of wonderful (mostly delicious!) ingredient combinations. A huge round of applause to Group Nine, the winning team, who designed this incredibly tasty sandwich with whipped feta cheese, pickled veg, chicken, heritage tomatoes and cos lettuce.

“Thanks again to all at Great Bowden Academy – we had lots of fun with this!”

Budding chefs with Weltons' Jon Farrell and Nathan Alexander.

Teacher Mrs Cave said the children have enjoyed the process.

She explained: “Having a real-life context and purpose to our project, has inspired the children to create sandwiches which may be beyond their usual tastes.”

Mrs Blagburn, Head of School, added: “It’s great to have links with businesses in our local community and we are very grateful that Weltons have agreed to make this exciting opportunity possible -

