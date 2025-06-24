Bringhurst Primary School marks 150 years with joyful community celebration
The sun-soaked event welcomed former pupils, teachers, families and friends who joined the children for an unforgettable afternoon of fun. Highlights included a circus workshop, bouncy castle, outdoor disco, beat-the-goalie challenge, cream teas, ice creams and even a visit from local herd, Welland Valley Highlands.
The children delighted guests with a heartfelt performance of “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing”, followed by “Happy Birthday” sung by all. A spectacular cake, generously donated by Helen How Bakes, was enjoyed by everyone who came along.
Amelia Holdcroft, Headteacher of Bringhurst Primary School said: “Bringfest was a truly special celebration of 150 years of Bringhurst Primary School, and I couldn’t be prouder of our wonderful school and the community that surrounds it. The event was a reflection of everything Bringhurst stands for - joy, togetherness and a deep sense of pride in our shared history. Seeing past and present pupils, families, staff and local residents come together was incredibly heart warming. Thank you to everyone who helped make the day such a success.”
The milestone celebration was organised by the dedicated Bringhurst Primary School PTA.