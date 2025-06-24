Bringhurst Primary School marks 150 years with joyful community celebration

By ruth mitchell
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 12:42 BST
Past pupils of Brighurst Primary School attended Bringfest to celebrate the school's 150th birthday.placeholder image
Past pupils of Brighurst Primary School attended Bringfest to celebrate the school's 150th birthday.
Bringhurst Primary School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, proudly celebrated its 150th anniversary on Friday 20th June with Bringfest - an afternoon fête held on the school grounds.

The sun-soaked event welcomed former pupils, teachers, families and friends who joined the children for an unforgettable afternoon of fun. Highlights included a circus workshop, bouncy castle, outdoor disco, beat-the-goalie challenge, cream teas, ice creams and even a visit from local herd, Welland Valley Highlands.

The children delighted guests with a heartfelt performance of “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing”, followed by “Happy Birthday” sung by all. A spectacular cake, generously donated by Helen How Bakes, was enjoyed by everyone who came along.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amelia Holdcroft, Headteacher of Bringhurst Primary School said: “Bringfest was a truly special celebration of 150 years of Bringhurst Primary School, and I couldn’t be prouder of our wonderful school and the community that surrounds it. The event was a reflection of everything Bringhurst stands for - joy, togetherness and a deep sense of pride in our shared history. Seeing past and present pupils, families, staff and local residents come together was incredibly heart warming. Thank you to everyone who helped make the day such a success.”

The milestone celebration was organised by the dedicated Bringhurst Primary School PTA.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice