Brilliant Bringhurst goes platinum with School Games Mark Award

Bringhurst Primary School has secured a prestigious platinum School Games Mark Award.

Bringhurst Primary School in Market Harborough, part of the David Ross Education Trust, celebrated an outstanding sporting achievement last week as they secured a platinum School Games Mark Award, the top award. The prestigious platinum award recognises the school's consistent excellence in promoting physical activity and competitive sports. Bringhurst Primary has previously secured the gold award for the past four years.

The School Games Mark, a government-led initiative launched in 2012, honours schools for their dedication to developing competitive sports both within the school and the broader community. To qualify for the platinum award, schools must meet rigorous criteria, including ensuring students engage in 60 minutes of active play daily; providing equal opportunities for both genders and SEN (Special Educational Needs) pupils; participating in competitions and maintaining a consistent PE curriculum across the school.

At the end of this academic year, Bringhurst Primary School presented a case study demonstrating how they met these criteria, and the school is delighted to have achieved the platinum award, which it will hold for two years before the next evaluation.

Bringhurst Primary School has shown exceptional commitment to working with local school games partnerships, including the Rutland School Partnership and the Northampton Town Community Trust. The school has entered over 30 competitions through the Rutland Schools Partnership this year alone.

Other significant achievements include:

Second place in the overall medal table : Bringhurst consistently placed in the top three in 19 events organised by School Games in Rutland (among 22 primary schools in Rutland).

: Bringhurst consistently placed in the top three in 19 events organised by School Games in Rutland (among 22 primary schools in Rutland). Level 2 Competitions : The school won two level 2 competitions in dodgeball and hockey, earning the honour of representing Rutland in the level 3 dodgeball competition.

: The school won two level 2 competitions in dodgeball and hockey, earning the honour of representing Rutland in the level 3 dodgeball competition. Runners-up in hockey : Bringhurst secured second place in the hockey competition at the Leicestershire County School Games Day (Summer Championships).

: Bringhurst secured second place in the hockey competition at the Leicestershire County School Games Day (Summer Championships). Spirit of the Games Award: This award celebrates the values of the School Games, highlighting Bringhurst's commitment and community spirit.

Sandra Appleby, Executive Headteacher at Bringhurst Primary School, said:

“We are incredibly proud of all our children for their outstanding participation in sport this year. Their dedication, integrity and perseverance have truly shone through. This award is testament to their hard work and the unwavering support from our talented staff. The significant achievements listed are but the tip of the iceberg for us. As a school we aim for all of our children to benefit from participating in sport and we congratulate all our athletes for setting a remarkable example and bringing such pride to our school community through their active involvement and enthusiasm.

