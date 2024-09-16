Bidding starts at just £10 for artworks in celebrity charity auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local auction house is offering its services to a school for vulnerable secondary-age children to give people the chance to own one of 90 original signed artworks on postcards.

Bidders have the fantastic opportunity to compete on artworks donated by artists and household names such as Sir Grayson Perry, The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood and the BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant, with bidding on all lots starting at just £10.

The eBay-style timed online auction is live now and closes at 5pm on Sunday, 6th October. The sale is being hosted by Market Harborough-based Gildings Auctioneers and the-saleroom.com, who are waiving all auction charges to ensure every penny of each winning bid goes directly to Northleigh House School.

Northleigh House's Head of Art Aysha Cook received an overwhelming response when she contacted UK artists and creative figures to ask for donations of artworks on postcards. The money raised will be used by the school in Hatton, near Warwick to support existing students and for expansion into a new site.

Queen and Cat by Sir Grayson Perry

Artworks in the sale cater for a huge range of tastes and budgets and are estimated to sell for between £50 - £1,000. Every lot is being sold without reserve, so the maximum bid on each artwork will secure it.

“At Gildings we're firm believers in the influence art can have on a child's development. So, how could we not help with this fantastic fundraiser?” comments Gildings director Will Gilding. “The list of artists who have so generously donated their time and talent is incredible, so we’re also thrilled to be a part of giving people this unmissable chance to own unique works of art with the added bonus of donating to a brilliant cause!”

Sir Grayson Perry has drawn a queen and a cat in his unmistakable style, which could make between £600 - £1000. Ronnie Wood has opted for an inspirational message with a guide price of £100 - £200, while Patrick Grant offers an evocative photographic collage of the Ark of Bukhara, estimated at just £50 - £100.

Fans of renowned British artists Patrick Hughes and David Wightman will instantly recognise these artists’ striking contributions, which are expected to attract bids of £200 - 400 and £50 - £100 respectively. A highlight from several contributions from the world ofchildren’s books are two drawings of Winnie and Wilbur of the popular books illustrated by Korky Paul, with a guide price of £100 - £200 each. Fans of the BBC’s The Repair Shop can bid on ceramic conservator Kirsten Ramsay’s 'Delft Tile', which has a guide price of £50 - £80.

Other notable contributions include artworks by Royal Academician artist Peter Randall-Page, royal wedding photographer Pawel Libera, The Levellers’ bassist Jeremy Cunningham, and stage and set designer to Beyonce and U2, Es Devlin.

Northleigh House School was set up by Viv and Fred Morgan in their home in 2012 to help children who were missing out on education due to issues such as anxiety, learning difficulties, bullying and autism. As a result, over 170 secondary school-age students have had the opportunity to develop their full potential with individual educational programmes in the nurturing environment of Northleigh, with 36 pupils currently on roll.

“We receive new enquiries from parents desperate to find a school for their child every day, so we have an ever-increasing waiting list,” comments Viv Morgan. “The funds raised will be very gratefully received and crucial in enabling us to continue our very important work equipping children with the skills they need to be successful in the outside world.”

To find out more about the auction and to register and bid, please visit www.gildings.co.uk/northleigh