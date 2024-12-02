Back to the future: Market Harborough care home welcomes pupils to bury time capsule

A care home in Market Harborough has teamed up with a local school for a very important project.

Team members at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, were joined by pupils from Wellington Place Primary School to bury a time capsule.

The children joined residents a week prior to the burial for an arts and crafts session, where everyone spent a morning creating masterpieces to be buried for the future generations.

The team and residents at Oat Hill Mews also added some words of wisdom, newspaper clippings, and personal gifts for future residents and the local community to look back on how the home and local area may change in years to come.

Resident Peter, aged 82, added a golf ball and tee holder, and team members added cards, lanyards, and pens.

The time capsule has now been buried in the care home’s gardens and is not planned to be re-opened for at least another 50 years.

Cressida Knox, Headteacher at Wellington Place Primary School, said: “The children have loved working on the time capsule project with residents at Oat Hill Mews. It was a brilliant opportunity for the children to reflect on what matters most to them and be part of history in the making. Perhaps some of the pupils may even help to dig the time capsule back up in 2074! We have a wonderful relationship with Oat Hill Mews and our pupils certainly enjoy spending time with their older friends.”

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, added: “It was wonderful to welcome the children from Wellington Place Primary School to Oat Hill Mews for the burial of our time capsule.

“Having input from across the generations for this project was really important to us and it’s been lovely to work with the local youngsters. The project also allowed us to discuss how times might change over the next 50 years.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to Wellington Place Primary School pupils for their help in burying the time capsule.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.