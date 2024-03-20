A ‘Good’ Ofsted rating for Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Market Harborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nursery achieved this ‘Good’ rating across all areas of inspection including Quality of Education, Behaviour & Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership & Management.

The nursery and preschool were noted as having a ‘well-equipped and calming environment’ in the report and is known in the area for its garden space and flexible sessions.

The report commented on how well the staff implement a curriculum that helps children develop their skills at nursery. The inspector comments that ‘staff provide opportunities for children to develop their small and large muscle skills.’ The nursery uses their own unique educational programmes, such as Make & Bake, to develop these skills. Activities such as squeezing lemons help refine children’s fine motor skills, for example ‘toddlers use their hands when they use lemon squeezers to extract juice from lemons.’

The benefit of exercise is well taught at the day nursery and preschool. After outdoor exercise, the nursery staff ‘talk to children about why their heart rate may be high’. They also explain why it’s important to drink water after exercise to stay hydrated.

The inspector noted that partnerships with parents was a particular strength of the nursery. Parents informed the inspector that the nursery staff are ‘amazing’ and that ‘their children often do not want to come home’. The report complimented the nursery staff for sharing ideas with their families and providing ‘a wealth of activities that parents can try at home to support their child's learning’, further supporting their development.

Emily Webb, Nursery Manager at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery & Preschool in Market Harborough, comments ‘at Kiddi Caru, we strive to provide the best possible care to help develop our children for the rest of their lives. We are thrilled by all the lovely comments the inspector highlighted in our report and we will continue to go above and beyond for our families.’