Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Lewis joins the likes of Aldi, M&S, Waitrose, and Lidl in releasing its 2023 Christmas advert. Each year retailers attempt to outdo each other with the most moving, funniest, and best looking advert.

Last year John Lewis released a heartwarming ad which saw a foster father learning to skateboard so that he could bond with the child he was taking care of, and today this year’s ad has been released. With this year’s submission, titled, Snapper, The Perfect Tree, the company has gone for an upbeat ad that avoids the tough problems facing the country and the wider world this year. You can watch the full advert on YouTube now.

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snapper, The Perfect Tree is about a young boy who gets a grow-your-own Christmas tree in time for the festive season, but as it begins to grow from a seed he realises that it is actually a mischievous Venus flytrap who he names Snapper.

Despite not being a traditional tree, the flytrap has an appetite for the celebrations and attempts to get involved in the festive fun. Then, like in all good Christmas ads, comes the tear jerking moment as Snapper is turfed out into the cold to make way for a fir tree.

But the boy who nurtured Snapper is not happy with his plant being kicked out of the house at Christmas, and makes sure that there is a place for it in his home. The advert carries the apt strapline ‘Let your traditions grow’.

John Lewis' 2023 Christmas advert features a mischievous Venus flytrap

John Lewis customer director Charlotte Lock said: “We are a nation that loves the traditions of Christmas… Many of us have our own unique festive traditions and that makes them even more special. The film celebrates themes of family and evolving traditions, and shows that a ‘perfect’ Christmas is finding joy together with loved ones, whatever your traditions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s ad has a big range of accompanying merchandise, from an £18 plush plant to a £3 Christmas card with seeds and a £9.99 children’s story book. Snapper will also feature on the Christmas at Kew light trail at the gardens this year.

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 soundtrack?

The soundtrack is an original song called ‘Festa’ (celebration), composed for the campaign by Italian electro-pop duo Le Feste Antonacci and performed by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. The soundtrack will be released in longer form as a charity single, with a proportion of the proceeds going to the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures charities, which help young people with experience of the care system and families in need.