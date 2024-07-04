Youngest winner?! Results from the Market Harborough Fatstock Show in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Is this the competition's youngest winner?!

Ok, well maybe she didn't technically win but the image of Vickie Jones and her daughter Lottie lifting the trophy, with lambs in the background, made a lovely photo at this year's Market Harborough Fatstock Show and Sale of Lambs on Wednesday June 26.

Vickie and Ed Jones won in the category of Best Pen of Six or More Commercial Lambs in Show, for their pen of Blue Texel lambs weighing 39.2kg and selling to Grove Farm Lamb for £140.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champion and Best Single Lamb in market was awarded to Texel lamb in pen of 8 x 42.3kg lambs owned by Chairman Craig Langton and selling for £150 to L.Coulton & Sons.

Judge of the show was Mr. Ian Griffith.