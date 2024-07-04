Youngest winner?! Results from the Market Harborough Fatstock Show in 2024
Ok, well maybe she didn't technically win but the image of Vickie Jones and her daughter Lottie lifting the trophy, with lambs in the background, made a lovely photo at this year's Market Harborough Fatstock Show and Sale of Lambs on Wednesday June 26.
Vickie and Ed Jones won in the category of Best Pen of Six or More Commercial Lambs in Show, for their pen of Blue Texel lambs weighing 39.2kg and selling to Grove Farm Lamb for £140.
Champion and Best Single Lamb in market was awarded to Texel lamb in pen of 8 x 42.3kg lambs owned by Chairman Craig Langton and selling for £150 to L.Coulton & Sons.
Judge of the show was Mr. Ian Griffith.
Over the past year Market Harborough Fatstock Society have donated a total of £2,500 for charity sharing this total between EMICS & Air Ambulance.