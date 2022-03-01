Two Harborough farmers set to star alongside a top TV chef on BBC2 tomorrow night (Wednesday)

Nick Ball and Jacob Sykes with Marcus Wareing.

Two delighted Harborough farmers are to star alongside a top TV chef in his new food show on BBC2 tomorrow night (Wednesday).

Nick Ball and Jacob Sykes, who run Fosse Meadows Farm at North Kilworth, will feature in Marcus Wareing’s new 10-episode series ‘Tales from A Kitchen Garden’.

You will be able to tune in and watch the two south Leicestershire farmers talk about their pride, joy and passion at 6.30pm tomorrow night.

During his new show Marcus Wareing travels the length and breadth of the UK to unlock the secrets of planting, rearing livestock and growing vegetables.

The celebrity cook will then apply his new-found wisdom and knowledge to his own treasured smallholding in East Sussex.

Nick and Jacob pop up in the third episode.

Marcus makes a beeline for their Harborough district farm to pick up vital tips from Nick and Jacob on choosing and rearing chickens.

Nick said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to take part in Marcus Wareing’s new series on BBC2.

“Jacob and I are featured in episode 3 on Wednesday this week, where Marcus decides to make use of the chicken coop on his smallholding.

“He visits our farm in North Kilworth for tips to help him choose and rear his own chickens,” he said.