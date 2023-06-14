Special flypast featuring a Lancaster Bomber will take place in the Harborough skies for this year's Blaston Show

There will be treats aplenty.

The annual Blaston Show is preparing to swoop into Harborough with a special flypast topping the bill.

The event, being held on Sunday June 25 outside Slawston, along Langton Road, will include an appearance from one of two airworthy Lancaster Bombers left in the world – from nearly 7,400 that were built.

The flypast, courtesy of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, is due to fly over the show at 3.37pm – subject to weather conditions.

Back on earth, a couple of quiet fields on the village’s outskirts are being transformed into a bustling showground. Farmed animals will be unloaded and groomed ahead of judging, and spectators will flock in to enjoy a family day out, which attracts around 5,000 exhibitors and spectators from

across the region, each year.

As well as the display of sheep, lambs and cattle, including classes for young handlers, sheep shearing remains in the schedule, and the Young Farmers will be vying for success in the fence erecting, stock judging and junior tug of war competitions.

Horses and ponies will be up in front of the judges, as will around 100 dogs of all shapes and sizes.

And an array of classic cars and tractors will feature among the highlights.

Terrier racing, bale rolling and tug-of-war competitions are serious crowd pleasers, while adding to the mix will be a display of steam engines, hound parades, the ever-popular fancy dress competition, and a display by the Rearsby Lodge Riding Club Quadrille Team.

Throw in the Blaston Hound Show, children’s entertainment, a varied array of trade stands and a variety food and drink stands selling everything from burgers to beer, pizza to pies and ice cream vans aplenty.

Tickets are available on the gate, which opens at 8am. Entrance costs are £5 for 13 to 16-year-olds (12 and under go free) and £12.50 for over-16s. A portion of funds raised on the day will be given to local charities. This year, the primary beneficiaries are East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme and Macmillan Cancer Support Market Harborough.