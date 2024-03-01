Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The increase is believed to be, in part, down to a surge in dog ownership during the coronavirus lockdown.

As the lambing season gets under way, the NFU is working with the police to urge pet owners to obey the Countryside Code and ensure their dogs are kept under control.

Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire (LNR) farmers are also reporting a significant rise in incidents on their land and rural insurer NFU Mutual has said dog attacks on livestock in the Midlands cost an estimated £331,000 last year, up almost 6% from 2022.

Vickie Jones, who farms at Billesdon, said: “There was a big rise in dog ownership in lockdown and many people don’t understand what can happen in the countryside when they don’t have control of their dogs.

“It does have a financial impact on the business, but the animal welfare issue is the main concern as we care greatly about our animals.

“It is really awful to see suffering in this way and it is upsetting for the pet owners who just didn’t expect their dog was capable of such things.”

Livestock worrying includes barking, chasing, biting and killing.

Harriet Ranson, LNR NFU county adviser, said: “Dog attacks on livestock are horrific and have a massive impact on the animal welfare of farm businesses, both practically but also emotionally for a farming family.

“Hundreds of sheep and cattle die as a result of injuries caused by dogs every year and these incidents cause distress for farmers and their livestock.

“People find it hard to believe that their pet can be a danger to livestock but whatever their temperament, breed or size, all dogs have a chase instinct that can be triggered by the sight or movement of prey, in this case farm animals.

“This can result in catastrophic injuries by either direct contact or as a result of flight taking the animals into water or seeing them ‘pack’ into corners where they suffocate each other in panic.

“The great animal loving LNR public would be horrified to see what damage an uncontrolled dog can do.

“We recognise the vast majority of dog owners are responsible but urge people to keep dogs under strict control and on leads at all times when near to farms – especially those with livestock in the fields.”

When animals are badly injured it often leads to them having to be put down (euthanised) by a vet.

Sgt Rob Cross, of Leicestershire Rural Policing Team, said: “Over the last few months we have seen a marked increase in livestock attacks and worrying offences.

“While there have been prosecutions and positive outcomes in Leicestershire, we would rather not have reports to investigate in the first place.

“Nationally, Operation Recall aims to harness best practice in addressing such reports and includes education in schools, vets and with new dog owners.

“The overarching message is a simple one and it is to keep your dog on a lead and under control around livestock.”