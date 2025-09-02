Local oat milk made at farm near Harborough is one the highest-rated in the UK

Local oat milk made at a farm near Harborough is one the highest-rated in the UK.

Wild & Furrow, a oat drink brand grown and produced at Rectory Farm in Marston Trussell, has been awarded two stars at the 2025 Great Taste Awards – a distinction achieved by fewer than 10 per cent of entries.

Their original oat milk was the highest-rated plain oat milk in this year’s judging, praised for its clean flavour and smooth texture. It was one of only two oat-based products in the category to receive a two-star rating.

“This award is the result of years spent refining every part of the process — from the oats we grow in our own fields to the way we process and bottle the milk,” said Miles Marlow-Thomas, founder of Wild & Furrow.

“It shows that great taste doesn’t need additives — just care, quality ingredients, and proper farming.”

Wild & Furrow oat milk is now stocked by independent retailers, doorstep delivery services, and cafes — and the brand is actively expanding.