On Sunday (June 30) visitors headed to the showground just outside Slawston on Langton Road – between Market Harborough and Uppingham.

It saw competitors take part in Blaston Hound Show, terrier racing and a dog show. There were also cattle and sheep classes, including for young handlers. Equine classes also took place, with show jumping competitions for all ages while Leicestershire Mounted Police were also at the event.

Young farmers took part in the annual tug of war and fence building competitions

There was also a barrel racing event from Grantham-based 4 Strides Equestrian, making its show debut. During the event, horses and their riders attempted to complete a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels placed in a triangle in the fastest time.

The event raised money for local charity’s GEMS and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Blaston Show Scarlett Emmingham young farmer and Phoebe Emmingham go shopping

Blaston Show Nice headgear…Emilia 6 and Eleanor 7 try on hats.