Harborough District Council flies the flag as town marks Fairtrade Fortnight

Coffee beans are among crops affected by worsening climate change. Image: Mark Daynes/ Unsplash

Harborough District Council is flying the flag for the UK’s Fairtrade movement as it approaches its 30th anniversary.

Fairtrade Fortnight, a two-week campaign which is running from September 9 to 22, is a yearly event aimed at increasing the awareness of Fairtrade products and principles.

And, to mark the occasion, the authority will be flying the Fairtrade community flag from its council offices.

Market Harborough, an official Fairtrade town, has an active Fairtrade community and volunteer-run website which includes information, recipes, and details of local businesses supporting Fairtrade.

He council has officially supported the movement since 2006, and only uses Fairtrade products for refreshments during meetings.

Fairtrade helps support farmers whose crops, such as coffee and bananas, are affected by climate change.

A fair income can help them to keep farming and to invest in adapting farming methods and technology to offset the challenges from climate and economic crises.

Anita Beer from Market Harborough Fairtrade Group said: “Think of a world without chocolate! Cocoa bean production is also under threat. Fairtrade chocolate bars with a Market Harborough wrapper will be on sale at the Farmers Market on October 3.

“The Kilombero Fairtrade rice will also be available to buy. The Fairtrade premium enables the rice farmers to pay for their child's secondary education.

“Those are just two of our ongoing initiatives. Your ideas and ongoing support can help us do more. Thank you in advance. We can all help to 'Be the Change'.”

Cllr Darren Woodiwiss, Harborough District Council portfolio holder for environmental and climate change, said “By supporting Fairtrade we are taking proactive action to help hardworking farmers and producers across the globe obtain a fair price for their labours and help to provide stability for them, their families and their communities. “I’m proud to live in a town with a forward-thinking community who care about the future of the world and want fair prices for all.”

Locally, the Market Harborough Fairtrade Group is hosting a Fairtrade coffee, cakes and lunch event on September 14 from 10am to 1pm at Market Harborough Methodist Church on Northampton Road.

Visit the Fairtrade Foundation website at www.fairtrade.org.uk for more information