Firefighters spearhead new multi-agency efforts to help farmers across Harborough combat arsonists and rural criminals

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are teaming up with Leicestershire Police, NFU Mutual insurance and the Farming Community Network as they trial their new Farm Safety Check initiative in Harborough district.

Firefighters are spearheading new multi-agency efforts to help farmers across Harborough combat arsonists and rural criminals.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are teaming up with Leicestershire Police, NFU Mutual insurance and the Farming Community Network as they trial their new Farm Safety Check initiative in Harborough district.