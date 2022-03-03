Firefighters spearhead new multi-agency efforts to help farmers across Harborough combat arsonists and rural criminals
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:20 am
Firefighters are spearheading new multi-agency efforts to help farmers across Harborough combat arsonists and rural criminals.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are teaming up with Leicestershire Police, NFU Mutual insurance and the Farming Community Network as they trial their new Farm Safety Check initiative in Harborough district.
“This free check will see us working together to give farmers advice on fire safety, arson and crime prevention for their farms and farmhouses,” said Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.