Farmers receive awards for best lambs at Harborough Livestock Market
Awards given for best individual lamb and pen of lambs.
Harborough livestock Market Summer show took place on Wednesday (June 28) judged by John Vickers of Bridge 67 Butchers in Kibworth and head butcher Andy Kemp.
It saw Stuart Gilbert of Wistow Grange Farm in Kibworth named owner of champion individual lamb, and Craig Langton from Manor Farm in Burton Overy as owner of the best pen of lambs.
All of the prize winning lambs were bought by Bridge 67 Butchers in Kibworth.