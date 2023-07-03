News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Farmers receive awards for best lambs at Harborough Livestock Market

Awards given for best individual lamb and pen of lambs.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:45 BST
Judges Andy Kemp and John Vickers with award winners Stuart Gilbert (left) and Craig Langton (right)Judges Andy Kemp and John Vickers with award winners Stuart Gilbert (left) and Craig Langton (right)
Judges Andy Kemp and John Vickers with award winners Stuart Gilbert (left) and Craig Langton (right)

Harborough livestock Market Summer show took place on Wednesday (June 28) judged by John Vickers of Bridge 67 Butchers in Kibworth and head butcher Andy Kemp.

It saw Stuart Gilbert of Wistow Grange Farm in Kibworth named owner of champion individual lamb, and Craig Langton from Manor Farm in Burton Overy as owner of the best pen of lambs.

All of the prize winning lambs were bought by Bridge 67 Butchers in Kibworth.